China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 10:05, April 07, 2025

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Monday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.

