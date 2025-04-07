Home>>
China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 10:05, April 07, 2025
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Monday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
