Chinese coast guard expels Japanese vessels for unlawfully entering waters of Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 08:36, March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Between Friday and Monday, the China Coast Guard (CCG) expelled several Japanese fishing vessels that had unlawfully entered China's territorial waters around Diaoyu Dao, according to a spokesperson for the CCG on Monday.

In the process, the CCG vessels enforced necessary, lawful management and control measures against the Japanese vessels, and issued warnings to drive them out of the area, CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun said.

Noting that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Liu urged the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in these waters.

The CCG will continue to conduct regular law enforcement activities in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao, with the aim of safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Liu said.

