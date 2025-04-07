China's 14-year-old fencer Min wins first 2025 ISF Gymnasiade gold

Xinhua) 08:21, April 07, 2025

ZLATIBOR, Serbia, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's fencer Min Wenjun won the first gold medal of the 2025 ISF Gymnasiade in the women's foil here on Sunday, while her teammate Liu Junhan added another gold for China in the men's sabre.

Min, 14, from Beijing No. 35 Middle School, won by a score of 15-4 in the final against Sofia Garanina of Cyprus to collect her first gold medal at the Gymnasiade in her debut appearance.

The 1.75-meter-tall athlete took full advantage of her height and long reach to maintain an unbeaten record in the competition and secure the victory.

"All I need to do is to keep the distance to my opponent. This is my first time to compete at the Gymnasiade. I was a little bit nervous. But now I'm so happy and excited," Min said.

Liu's victory was harder-fought, as his opponent, Iran's Mohamad Shahedi, stayed close behind and tied the score at 11-11 in the final.

The scoreline went to 12-12 and then 13-13 before Liu pushed ahead to score two more points and claim the gold medal.

Around 3,000 young athletes from around the world are participating in the event, which runs from April 5-12.

