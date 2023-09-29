China, S. Korea split fencing team golds at Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 11:25, September 29, 2023

Shen Chenpeng (L) of China competes against Gu Bongil of South Korea during the Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match of Fencing between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and South Korea met in both finals on the fencing piste at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday, with the hosts clinching the women's foil team title and South Korea taking their third consecutive men's sabre team gold.

Led by Hangzhou Asiad individual gold medalist Huang Qianqian, China upset world No. 4 Japan 45-29 in dramatic style to set up a repeat of Incheon 2014 final against South Korea.

Both teams took a very cautious approach in this tight final, with the biggest gap being just two points until the eighth round when the reigning Asian Championships gold medalist, Chen Qingyuan, took on South Korea's Hong Se-na.

"I was a bit stiff in the beginning. But then I realized that Hong was the more impatient one, and I was able to catch her wide open," Chen recalled on the round where she outscored 9-2 to give China a five-point lead. "I wanted to build up an advantage for my teammate before the final round."

Huang went up last and held her nerves to clinch China's first women's foil team gold since the 1994 edition in Hiroshima with a 34-31 victory over the five-time champions.

"I'm super excited and super honored to be able to win gold at home," Chen added.

As an absolute powerhouse in men's sabre, Olympic champions and world No. 1 South Korea cruised into the final without any troubles, while China overcame Iran in the semifinal thanks to Yan Yinghui's stunning performance.

South Korea took the initiative from the very beginning to beat China 45-33. Gu Bon-gil has thus earned his sixth Asiad gold, tying with five other South Korean athletes with the most Asian Games golds.

The 34-year-old won three individual golds in 2010, 2014 and 2018, along with three team golds from 2014 to 2023.

"I feel a bit sorry to the young fencers. But after winning gold today, I became more eager to win the most Asian Games golds," said Gu. "I'll keep working hard for Nagoya (in 2026)."

Yan Yinghui (L) of China competes against Kim Junho of South Korea during the Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match of Fencing between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Chen Qingyuan (R) of China competes during the Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of Fencing between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Players of China and South Korea greet each other after the Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of Fencing between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Huang Qianqian (L) of China competes against Hong Sena of South Korea during the Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of Fencing between China and South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)