China's first homegrown large cruise ship debuts in Qingdao

Xinhua) 08:14, April 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows Adora Magic City berthing at the Qingdao International Cruise Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. As China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City embarked on its commercial maiden voyage on Jan. 1, 2024. This time, the cruise ship made its debut in Qingdao, which is its first appearance in a Chinese port city other than its home port in Shanghai, and will depart for Jeju of South Korea and Fukuoka of Japan. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The Adora Magic City berths at the Qingdao International Cruise Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025.

Passengers prepare to board the Adora Magic City at the Qingdao International Cruise Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025.

Crew members of Adora Magic City greet the passengers on board at the Qingdao International Cruise Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025.

Immigration officers pass by the Adora Magic City at the Qingdao International Cruise Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025.

Passengers wait to board the Adora Magic City at the Qingdao International Cruise Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)