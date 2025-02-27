A stop for fun

China Daily) 09:53, February 27, 2025

A lion dance performance greets foreign tourists upon their arrival in Tianjin onboard the Europa 2 on Tuesday. The cruise ship, carrying more than 460 visitors from 15 countries and regions, including Germany, Australia and Austria, is the first such passenger vessel to drop anchor in Tianjin this year. (Tong Yu/China News Service)

The Europa 2 berths at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port early on Tuesday. The cruise ship, which follows a global route, will stay in Tianjin for two days and one night, during which passengers and crew members will tour the city, as well as Beijing. (Tong Yu/China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)