Chinese scientists discover natural compound to inhibit liver cancer growth

Xinhua) 10:18, April 06, 2025

This file photo taken in September 2024 shows members of a research team led by Ye Sheng, professor at Tianjin University, working at a lab in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua)

TIANJIN, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have discovered the transport mechanism of lactate -- a critical metabolic fuel for cancer cells -- and screened out silybin, a natural compound that disrupts this pathway to suppress liver cancer proliferation.

Cancer cells can produce lactate under both hypoxic and normoxic conditions, which not only fuels tumor growth but also impairs immune surveillance by inhibiting immune cell function.

After lactate production, the monocarboxylate transporter (MCT1) plays a pivotal role in lactate transport. MCT1 exports lactate from cancer cells to maintain intracellular pH balance while delivering energy to neighboring tumor cells.

By deciphering the transport mechanism of MCT1 and disrupting lactate transport, a research team led by Ye Sheng, professor at Tianjin University, has unveiled a promising therapeutic strategy for cancer intervention.

The study found that MCT1's efficient lactate transport hinges on precise amino acid interactions. Building on this discovery, the researchers identified silybin -- a natural compound derived from traditional Chinese medicine -- as an MCT1 blocker. Silybin binds precisely to the transporter's substrate pocket, disrupting MCT1 function and leading to toxic accumulation within cancer cells.

Laboratory experiments confirmed that silybin inhibits tumor growth in both cell cultures and animal models, highlighting its potential as a promising anti-cancer agent, Ye said.

"This research not only deepens our understanding of cancer metabolism but also lays the groundwork for developing next-generation cancer therapies. We aim to deliver safer and more effective treatment options to cancer patients in the near future," Ye added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)