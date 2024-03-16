Chinese researchers develop immunotherapeutic agent for colon cancer

Xinhua) 14:13, March 16, 2024

TIANJIN, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a novel immunotherapeutic agent for treating colon cancer, according to a recent article in the academic journal ACS Nano.

In animal experiments, the agent, upon successful entry into tumor cells, can enhance T cell effector function to kill tumor cells and suppress colon tumor growth, according to Lu Chunwan from the School of Life Sciences of Tianjin University, one of the authors of the article.

The agent can enhance tumor immunogenicity and inhibit colon tumor growth, with no significant impact on normal cells, said Lu.

Colon cancer, characterized by its long latency period and high mortality rate, poses a severe threat to human health. Among various therapies, immunotherapy is considered one of the most promising treatment directions, according to Lu.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)