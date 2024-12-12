Chinese scientists extract cancer-fighting nuclides from rare earth minerals
CHANGSHA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have successfully extracted high-purity lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides from rare earth minerals, the press center of the University of South China said Wednesday.
This breakthrough holds significant importance for achieving self-sufficiency in the production of critical medical nuclides in China, according to the research team.
These nuclides are known for their potential in targeted alpha-nuclide therapy (TAT), a promising treatment for various cancers, including breast, pancreatic and prostate cancer, according to the press center.
However, their supply remains severely limited. The extraction of lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides from natural thorium is expected to fundamentally address this issue.
The team of researchers established and verified a new, efficient and low-cost method for separating lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides in halide medium from natural thorium-232 decay-chain through a new adsorbent material -- a silica-supported anion exchange resin (SiPyR-N4). The adsorption speed was over six times faster than that of traditional resins, offering significant advantages in separating short-lived nuclides.
In addition to lead-212 and bismuth-212, the team is also working on extracting radium-228, thorium-228 and radium-224 nuclides, according to Wei Yuezhou, a professor leading the research team.
The team has applied for the national invention patent for these research findings, which have already been published in several major international journals.
