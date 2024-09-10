Chinese researchers identify bacterial therapy potentially effective in colorectal cancer prevention, treatment

LANZHOU, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Bacterial therapy could offer a promising new method for the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer, according to a study carried out by Chinese researchers.

The recent study conducted by the School of Life Sciences at Lanzhou University in northwest China's Gansu Province, has revealed that the probiotic limosilactobacillus fermentum GR-3, derived from "Jiangshui," a traditional fermented food in northwestern China, demonstrates potential for promoting apoptosis in colon tumor cells and inhibiting their proliferation.

Professor Li Xiangkai, head of the research group and a professor at the university's School of Life Sciences, explained that studies have shown that colorectal cancer patients often experience an imbalance in their gut microbiota and a persistent state of peroxidation in tumor cells. Unlike conventional antioxidants, probiotics like Lactobacillus GR-3 could specifically target the tumor microenvironment while also regulating intestinal flora.

Li's team successfully isolated Lactobacillus GR-3, a strain with strong antioxidant properties. In both hyperuricemia mouse models and clinical trials, this strain has shown promise in promoting uric acid degradation by modulating the gut microbiome. Building on these findings, the research team explored the potential of Lactobacillus GR-3 in preventing colorectal cancer through its effects on gut flora and the host immune system.

The results showed that Lactobacillus GR-3 significantly reduced the growth of colon tumors in drug-induced mice and demonstrated positive therapeutic effects. The strain not only lowered tumor mass but also improved the composition of intestinal microbial metabolites, promoted apoptosis in colon cancer cells, and inhibited their proliferation.

The research team will conduct further studies to investigate the specific mechanisms of action of Lactobacillus GR-3 and evaluate its clinical efficacy.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in China. While existing research primarily focuses on how probiotics regulate the host immune system, there has been comparatively little exploration of their antioxidant properties and ability to modulate gut microbiota.

"Our study aims to identify probiotics with strong antioxidant capacity and robust gut flora regulatory effects, providing new insights into the prevention and inhibition of colorectal cancer," said Li.

