China rejects Japan's so-called concerns over drills around Taiwan

Xinhua) 10:06, April 04, 2025

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday rejected Japan's so-called concerns over China's joint exercises around the Taiwan Island, saying Japan's words and actions blatantly violate the one-China principle.

The drills conducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command are aimed at warning and containing "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to defend China's national sovereignty and uphold national unity, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing.

"Japan has no right to point fingers at this, still less interfere with it," he said in response to media reports that the Japanese side had expressed its concerns to China through diplomatic channels over the drills.

Guo said the Chinese side expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and had lodged serious protests with the Japanese side.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations and basic trust between the two countries.

The spokesperson pointed out that Japan committed innumerable crimes during its colonial rule over Taiwan of 50 years, and bears serious historical responsibilities to the Chinese people. "It should act all the more prudently."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-fascist War.

"We urge Japan to deeply reflect on history, uphold the principles in the four political documents between China and Japan and honor its solemn commitments on the Taiwan question, immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and abide by the one-China principle with concrete actions," Guo said.

