Maritime search and rescue drill held in Pearl River estuary in S China

Xinhua) 16:13, October 28, 2022

A rescue vessel practises saving people during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Rescue vessels sail during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows rescue vessels putting out fire during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A helicopter practises saving people during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows a helicopter practising saving a person during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

A helicopter practises saving people during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Fire is seen after a simulated collision between an oil tanker and a passenger ship during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows rescue vessels sailing during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Rescue vessels and a helicopter take part in a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A drone drops a life raft during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)