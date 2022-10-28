Maritime search and rescue drill held in Pearl River estuary in S China
A rescue vessel practises saving people during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Rescue vessels sail during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows rescue vessels putting out fire during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A helicopter practises saving people during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows a helicopter practising saving a person during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration/Handout via Xinhua)
A helicopter practises saving people during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Fire is seen after a simulated collision between an oil tanker and a passenger ship during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows rescue vessels sailing during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Rescue vessels and a helicopter take part in a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A drone drops a life raft during a maritime search and rescue drill in the Pearl River estuary, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 27, 2022. A comprehensive maritime search and rescue drill was held Thursday in the Pearl River estuary, seeing the participation of 28 vessels, 3 aircraft, and around 500 staff members. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
