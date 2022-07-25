Home>>
Artillery combat unit stages live-fire tactical drill
(China Military Online) 09:40, July 25, 2022
A self-propelled rocket launcher attached to an artillery detachment of a brigade of the 71st Group Army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires rocket at mock target in a live-fire tactical drill on June 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Shaoxuan)
A self-propelled rocket launcher attached to an artillery detachment of a brigade of the 71st Group Army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires rocket at mock target in a live-fire tactical drill on June 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zheng)
