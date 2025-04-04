Home>>
People have fun at amusement park on third day of Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Syria
(Xinhua) 09:39, April 04, 2025
People have fun at an amusement park on the third day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Damascus, Syria, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
