People have fun at amusement park on third day of Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Syria

Xinhua) 09:39, April 04, 2025

People have fun at an amusement park on the third day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Damascus, Syria, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

