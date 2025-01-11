Rule of law, equal citizenship cornerstones of Syria's future: FM

Xinhua) 10:29, January 11, 2025

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (3rd R) shakes hands with Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani (2nd R) during their meeting in Damascus, Syria, on Jan. 10, 2025. Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to guaranteeing freedom for all Syrians, stressing the rule of law and equal citizenship are cornerstones of the nation's future. He made the remarks during a joint press conference in Damascus with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. (Syria's interim Foreign Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to guaranteeing freedom for all Syrians, stressing the rule of law and equal citizenship are cornerstones of the nation's future.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference in Damascus with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"We remain dedicated to principles and values that ensure freedom for every Syrian, regardless of sectarian, ethnic, or religious background, within the framework of law and citizenship," al-Shibani said, adding these principles and values form the foundation of Syria's unity and stability.

Al-Shibani also highlighted an upcoming national conference, which intends to bring together all segments of Syrian society.

"We aim to shape the next phase comprehensively, ensuring a smooth political transition that includes everyone and holds accountable those responsible for crimes against the Syrian people," he explained, without giving a timeframe for the much-awaited conference.

At the press conference, al-Shibani further announced that he would lead a high-level delegation on a tour of several European countries to boost cooperation in various sectors.

"I invite global delegations and companies to launch more initiatives and partnerships on Syrian soil," he added, stressing the new government's pursuit of international engagement.

For his part, Tajani stressed the need to lift the sanctions on Syria, saying those sanctions imposed on the former Syrian government should not persist.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (3rd R) meets with Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani (2nd R) in Damascus, Syria, on Jan. 10, 2025. Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to guaranteeing freedom for all Syrians, stressing the rule of law and equal citizenship are cornerstones of the nation's future. He made the remarks during a joint press conference in Damascus with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. (Syria's interim Foreign Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)