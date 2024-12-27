GCC ministers call for Syrian unity, condemn Israeli attacks

Xinhua) 09:31, December 27, 2024

Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya chairs the 46th extraordinary session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Dec. 26, 2024. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council on Thursday urged Syrian parties "to prioritize national interests" and reaffirmed support for Lebanon's sovereignty during its 46th extraordinary session in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council on Thursday urged Syrian parties "to prioritize national interests" and reaffirmed support for Lebanon's sovereignty during its 46th extraordinary session in Kuwait.

In a statement released by the Kuwait News Agency, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who chaired the session, emphasized the GCC's unified stance on Syria's independence and sovereignty, rejecting foreign interference in Syrian affairs.

Al-Yahya urged all factions in Syria to resume the political process, engage in inclusive dialogue, and prioritize national unity to restore peace and stability.

"The Middle East region is facing rapidly growing challenges and crises, which demand enhanced joint efforts and cooperation. Achieving peace in Syria and Lebanon will have positive ripple effects on the security and stability of other Arab states," Al-Yahya said.

The council urged for a comprehensive national dialogue in Syria and endorsed measures to protect civilians, foster reconciliation, and restrict the possession of weapons.

They expressed their support for the UN Secretary General's initiative to establish a special mission aiding Syria's transition process.

The ministers strongly condemned recent Israeli attacks on Syria, particularly Israel's occupation of the border zone, describing it as a "flagrant breach" of Syria's sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

They urged the international community to take action against such aggressions and ensure Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Syrian territories.

Regarding Lebanon, the council reaffirmed its support for the country's sovereignty and stability, emphasizing the necessity of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms.

