China closely follows development of situation in Syria, hopes stability restored as soon as possible: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:53, December 09, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday said China is closely following the development of situation in Syria and hopes that stability will be restored as soon as possible.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a relevant query on report that Syria's anti-government forces have entered Syrian capital Damascus and declared the fall of the Syrian government.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese government has been actively helping Chinese nationals who wish to leave Syria to do so in a safe and orderly way, and staying in contact with those still in Syria and offering them advice on how to stay safe.

The spokesperson added that China urges relevant parties in Syria to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria.

The Chinese Embassy is still up and running and carrying out its duty in Syria, and will continue to make every possible assistance to Chinese nationals in need, said the spokesperson.

