Iraq, Iran, and Syria discuss regional challenges amid deteriorating situation in Syria

Xinhua) 14:06, December 07, 2024

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (L), Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (C) and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh attend a joint press conference after a trilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 6, 2024. On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a trilateral meeting with Araghchi and Sabbagh to discuss the deteriorating situation in Syria and its consequences on neighboring countries. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi speaks at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh (not in the picture) after a trilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 6, 2024. On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a trilateral meeting with Araghchi and Sabbagh to discuss the deteriorating situation in Syria and its consequences on neighboring countries. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein speaks at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh (not in the picture) after a trilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 6, 2024. On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a trilateral meeting with Araghchi and Sabbagh to discuss the deteriorating situation in Syria and its consequences on neighboring countries. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh speaks at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (not in the picture) after a trilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 6, 2024. On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a trilateral meeting with Araghchi and Sabbagh to discuss the deteriorating situation in Syria and its consequences on neighboring countries. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh attend a trilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 6, 2024. On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held the trilateral meeting with Araghchi and Sabbagh to discuss the deteriorating situation in Syria and its consequences on neighboring countries. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

