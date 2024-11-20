Israeli attack hit Syria's Palmyra

Xinhua) 20:16, November 20, 2024

DAMASCUS, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- An Israeli missile attack hit locations in the central Syrian city of Palmyra Wednesday, leaving an unidentified number of casualties, state media reported.

The state TV said the attack targeted residential buildings in Palmyra, leading to casualties, while the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a military site in Palmyra was hit by the Israeli attack.

Images circulating on social media show plumes of smoke rising from Palmyra, near its famed archaeological sites.

Palmyra, located in the eastern countryside of the central Homs province, comprises a residential part and an archeological site that dates back to the Neolithic period

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)