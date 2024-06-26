Chinese envoy urges major countries to aid de-escalation for lasting peace in Syria

Xinhua) 13:14, June 26, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, on Tuesday urged major countries to help de-escalate Middle East tensions and promote lasting peace in Syria.

"Israel's continued airstrikes on Syria constitute violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for which China expresses deep concerns," Geng told a Security Council briefing on Syria.

"Against the overall backdrop of protracted conflicts in Gaza, the parties concerned must exercise maximum restraint and avoid any actions that might escalate or expand tensions. Major countries outside the region should play a constructive role in de-escalation and work in good faith towards lasting peace and stability in the region," he said.

Geng reiterated China's commitment to a political resolution of the Syrian conflict, stressing the importance of a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned process.

He welcomed the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, based on council resolution 2254, and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the League of Arab States and regional countries with the Syrian Government.

"Terrorism poses a long-term threat to the political process in Syria," he noted, confirming China's unwavering support for Syria's counter-terrorism efforts and urging the international community to adhere to international law, reject double standards, and combat terrorism in Syria with zero tolerance.

While addressing the humanitarian and economic challenges facing Syria, Geng called on the international community to collaborate more closely, honor their financial commitments to humanitarian aid and support Syria's economic recovery and development without delay.

"Economic recovery and development is a fundamental path for Syria to overcome its humanitarian crisis," he said, urging an end to unilateral sanctions and the illegal exploitation of Syrian resources.

He also highlighted the adverse effects of unilateral coercive measures on Syria's humanitarian situation and ended with a call for the cessation of the illegal military presence of foreign forces in Syria, reinforcing China's stance on respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)