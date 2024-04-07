Home>>
7 killed, 2 injured in bomb explosion in S. Syria
(Xinhua) 10:04, April 07, 2024
DAMASCUS, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Seven children were killed and two others, including a woman, were injured on Saturday in an explosion of an improvised explosive device "planted by terrorists" in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, state news agency SANA reported.
The explosive device went off in the southern neighborhood of the city of Sanamayn in northern Daraa, SANA said, without providing further details.
The incident highlights the fragile situation in Daraa, the birthplace of the Syrian civil war that broke out in 2011.
While the Syrian military regained control of Daraa in 2018 after driving rebel forces to the northwestern province of Idlib, the region continues to witness sporadic security incidents and attacks.
