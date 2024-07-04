China urges U.S. to stop plundering Syria's resources

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to end its illegal troop deployment in Syria and stop plundering the country's resources, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about a report alleging that the U.S. military in Syria is involved in illegal wheat transportation, using over ten trucks daily to smuggle Syria's grains out of the country.

Mao said Syria was once a wheat exporter, but now approximately 55 percent of its people are facing food insecurity, for which the United States bears unshirkable responsibility.

Facts have proven that the United States, under the guise of anti-terrorism, has been exploiting resources, the spokesperson added.

The United States keeps talking about protecting human rights but violates people's rights to subsistence and life in other countries. While it claims to defend democracy, freedom and prosperity, in reality it is constantly creating humanitarian crises, Mao noted.

The United States must earnestly respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, immediately cease the deployment of its military troops in Syria, stop plundering Syria's national resources, and take concrete actions to make up for the damage caused to the Syrian people, Mao said.

