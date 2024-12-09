China hopes Syria will find political solution as soon as possible in interests of people: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:27, December 09, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China hopes all parties concerned will proceed from the fundamental interests of the Syrian people and find a political solution to restore stability in Syria as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to relevant queries on the situation in Syria.

Mao said that China pays close attention to the development of the situation in Syria. The future and destiny of Syria should be decided by the Syrian people. China hopes that all parties concerned will find a political solution to restore stability and order as soon as possible based on the principle of being responsible for the long-term and fundamental interests of the Syrian people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)