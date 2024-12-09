Home>>
China hopes Syria will find political solution as soon as possible in interests of people: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:27, December 09, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China hopes all parties concerned will proceed from the fundamental interests of the Syrian people and find a political solution to restore stability in Syria as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to relevant queries on the situation in Syria.
Mao said that China pays close attention to the development of the situation in Syria. The future and destiny of Syria should be decided by the Syrian people. China hopes that all parties concerned will find a political solution to restore stability and order as soon as possible based on the principle of being responsible for the long-term and fundamental interests of the Syrian people.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China closely follows development of situation in Syria, hopes stability restored as soon as possible: spokesperson
- Syrian capital falls to rebels as al-Assad leaves Syria
- Iraq, Iran, and Syria discuss regional challenges amid deteriorating situation in Syria
- UN chief calls for end to fighting in Syria, return to political process
- UN chief calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.