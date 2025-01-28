UN refugee chief urges greater global support for Syrians returning home

DAMASCUS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday called on the international community to increase aid for Syrians returning to their war-ravaged homeland, warning that recent political changes have not alleviated the deep humanitarian crisis.

Wrapping up a multi-day visit to Syria, Grandi highlighted the return of more than 500,000 refugees since last September, including 200,000 following the collapse of the Assad government in December 2024. An additional 600,000 internally displaced people have also returned to their homes during the same period, the UNHCR said in a press release.

However, the scale of displacement remains staggering. According to UNHCR data, 7.4 million people are still displaced within Syria, while more than 6 million Syrians live as refugees abroad.

"We must seize this critical moment to help the country emerge from years of conflict and bloodshed," Grandi said. "Countless families are bravely taking steps to return, but they face extraordinary challenges-damaged homes, collapsed infrastructure, and rampant poverty."

Grandi held talks with Syria's interim leadership, including the country's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, to explore measures to support returnees. The discussions focused on rebuilding essential infrastructure, ensuring access to basic services, and addressing the needs of the displaced population.

