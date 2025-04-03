Is studying in China really that appealing? Watch this video to guide you through the entire application process
(People's Daily Online) 15:56, April 03, 2025
Studying in China has always been appealing! In this video, Yi Lu, an international student from Morocco, shares practical tips on how to apply to Chinese universities. Feel free to share this video with anyone interested in studying in China!
Curious about China? Whether you're planning to study, travel, or invest here, and seeking a reliable local guide, search for and follow @PandaGuide on all platforms for comprehensive insights into life in China. It is your key to exploring this country smoothly.
