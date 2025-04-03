Vast rapeseed fields emerge from morning mist in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:45, April 03, 2025

Morning mist envelops rapeseed fields in Luoping county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Wanbo)

Rapeseed flowers blanket more than 1 million mu (666 square kilometers) of fields in Luoping county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In the early hours, rolling mist veils the yellow blooms, forming a dramatic contrast with the surrounding mountain ridges. The county is China's leading rapeseed producer.

