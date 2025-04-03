New U.S. tariffs "particularly bad news" for Australia: business group

April 03, 2025

SYDNEY, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The new U.S. tariffs represent "particularly bad news" for Australia, one of the nation's largest business groups has warned.

The Australian Industry (AI) Group, a peak body representing over 60,000 businesses employing more than 1 million people, on Thursday said that U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs of at least 10 percent on all imports would "spark retaliation" and have an outsized impact on the Australian economy.

"It is particularly bad news for our nation, because we rely on trade for our economic prosperity more than any other economy on earth, with one in four jobs dependent on trade," Innes Willox, chief executive of the group, said in a statement.

Willox, who served as chief of staff to Australia's foreign minister from 2004 to 2006 and as Australia's consul-general in Los Angeles from 2006 to 2008, said the new tariffs were disappointing but not unexpected "as we deal with an American administration hellbent on remaking the international economic order."

He warned that Trump's announcement in Washington on Wednesday local time would "undoubtedly spark retaliation," driving up costs for businesses and consumers.

Responding to the new tariffs earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Melbourne that they were "unwarranted" and had "no basis in logic," but ruled out reciprocal tariffs.

Willox said the AI Group was particularly concerned about the impact of the tariffs on Australia's advanced manufacturing sector because of "very deep ties" with the U.S. and global supply chains that cannot be quickly rejigged.

"Our advanced manufacturers will face profound disruption as global supply chains adjust around the new U.S. tariff wall," he said.

The AI Group has called for the government to introduce a transparent and robust anti-dumping system and internationally competitive policy settings on issues like tax, deregulation and energy.

