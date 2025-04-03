Brazil says "reciprocal tariffs" violates U.S. commitments to WTO

Xinhua) 11:00, April 03, 2025

BRASILIA, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Brazilian government on Wednesday criticized the United States for imposing an additional 10 percent tariff on all Brazilian exports, saying that the move violates Washington's commitments to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The U.S. trade surplus with Brazil in 2024 amounted to approximately 7 billion U.S. dollars in goods alone, and the surplus reached 28.6 billion dollars last year when goods and services are combined, Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, noting that "this represents the third-largest trade surplus for the United States worldwide."

Given that the United States has recorded recurring and significant trade surpluses of 410 billion dollars in goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years, the unilateral imposition of an additional 10 percent tariff on Brazil under the justification of restoring balance and ensuring "trade reciprocity" does not reflect reality, the ministry said.

"In defending Brazilian workers and businesses, and in line with its strong commitment to the multilateral trading system, the Brazilian government will consult with domestic industries to protect their interests and seek dialogue with the U.S. government," it said.

While the government remains open to advancing the dialogue it has established in recent weeks with the United States, Brazil "is evaluating all possible courses of action to ensure reciprocity in bilateral trade, including resorting to the WTO, in defense of Brazil's legitimate national interests," it added.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order on the so-called "reciprocal tariffs," imposing a 10 percent "minimum baseline tariff" and higher rates on certain trading partners.

