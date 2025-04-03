Home>>
U.S. greenlights potential F-16 fighter jet sale to Philippines
(Xinhua) 09:44, April 03, 2025
WASHINGTON, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines to bolster its defense, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.
The sale involves 20 F-16 fighter jets and related equipment, with a total value of 5.58 billion U.S. dollars, it said in a statement.
Manila and Washington have deepened defense cooperation since Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office in 2022.
