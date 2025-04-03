23 U.S. states, D.C. sue Trump admin over health funding cuts

Xinhua) 10:37, April 03, 2025

SACRAMENTO, the United States, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-three U.S. states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for abruptly cutting over 11 billion U.S. dollars in federal public health funding.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Rhode Island on Tuesday, claimed that the cuts were illegal and would harm critical public health programs across the nation.

U.S. Congress allocated funding during the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen public health infrastructure, improve emergency preparedness, and support programs like mental health services and addiction recovery.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized the decision, calling it "egregiously irresponsible." He explained that the cuts would jeopardize essential programs in his state, including vaccinations for 4.5 million children and efforts to combat diseases like measles and influenza.

"HHS (Department of Health and Human Services) and its Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., cannot unilaterally do away with that critical federal funding," Bonta said in a press release. "Thousands of jobs and key public health programs could be eliminated."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser expressed similar concerns, warning of devastating consequences for his state. Colorado stands to lose more than 229 million dollars, which would force the closure of programs providing behavioral health services and infectious disease surveillance.

"This action ... is inexplicable, illegal, and will cause untold damage to Colorado," Weiser said. He emphasized that the lingering effects of the pandemic, including mental health challenges, make these funds more necessary than ever.

The Trump administration justified its actions by stating that the pandemic is over and the grants are no longer needed. However, critics argued that these funds were intended for long-term improvements to public health systems rather than short-term pandemic relief.

The attorneys general alleged that terminating these funds violates federal law because Congress explicitly authorized them without tying them to the end of the pandemic.

Health officials warned that rescinding these funds will disrupt vital services nationwide. Programs addressing addiction recovery, mental health support, and disease prevention are at risk of being dismantled.

For example, California alone could lose nearly 972 million dollars, while Colorado faces significant setbacks in immunization distribution and lab services.

This lawsuit is part of a broader effort by Democratic-led states to challenge Trump administration policies they view as harmful or unlawful. It is the latest legal challenge to the Trump administration's health policies. It also came amid a broader HHS restructuring that eliminates approximately 20,000 jobs, representing a quarter of the department's workforce.

If successful, it could restore critical funding and set a precedent for federal accountability in managing public health resources.

