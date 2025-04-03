Italian PM criticizes U.S. decision to impose tariffs on EU

Xinhua) 10:43, April 03, 2025

ROME, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday night criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the EU, calling it "a mistake that benefits no one."

She said that Italy will work to reach an agreement with the United States to prevent a trade war that could weaken the West in favor of other global players.

"We will do everything we can to reach an agreement with the United States to avert a trade war, which would inevitably weaken the West and strengthen other global actors," Meloni said.

"In any case, as always, we will act in the interests of Italy and its economy, while also coordinating with our European partners," she added.

Amid widespread opposition, Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order on the so-called "reciprocal tariffs," imposing a 10-percent "minimum baseline tariff" and higher rates on certain trading partners.

If the tariffs were imposed, the EU will face a 20-percent tariff, according to Trump's executive order.

