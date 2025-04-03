Australian agriculture industry "profoundly disappointed" in U.S. tariffs

Xinhua) 13:01, April 03, 2025

CANBERRA, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The peak body representing Australia's agriculture industry has expressed "profound disappointment" in new U.S. tariffs of 10 percent on all imports from Australia.

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) on Thursday said it is "unwavering" in its commitment to free and fair trade following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs in Washington on Wednesday local time.

David Jochinke, president of the Canberra-based NFF, described Trump's decision to impose tariffs of at least 10 percent on all imports, including from Australia, as a "disappointing step backward" for the global economy.

The NFF said that Jochinke spoke with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning and outlined the industry's support for the PM's decision not to impose reciprocal tariffs.

"The NFF has long championed free and fair trade, not just for agriculture but all industries, recognizing its role in global economic growth and stability. Australian agriculture is unwavering in its commitment to this," Jochinke said.

Responding to the new tariffs earlier on Thursday, Albanese said they were "unwarranted" and "not the act of a friend."

Albanese announced 50 million Australian dollars (31.3 million U.S. dollars) in government funding for affected industries to seek new export markets. He said the funding would be delivered through peak bodies, including the NFF.

According to government data, Australian agricultural exports to the U.S. were worth 7.1 billion Australian dollars (4.4 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023-24 and 5.2 billion Australian dollars (3.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first six months of 2024-25, making it the second-most valuable export market for the industry behind only China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)