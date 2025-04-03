China intensifies crackdown on irrational online sportsperson worship

Xinhua) 09:45, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has intensified its crackdown on irrational online celebrity worship of sportspeople, removing over 1.6 million pieces of illegal and non-compliant content and shutting down more than 3,700 accounts, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The move comes in response to individuals creating accounts or chat groups under the names of national team athletes and coaches, fueling excessive fandom and triggering conflict among fan groups. There have also been instances of users seeking illicit profits through such accounts and chat groups, exerting negative impact on the online community, especially minors, the CAC said.

National team athletes and coaches have called for the disbandment of fan groups and urged a focus on the sports themselves.

Cyberspace administration departments, in collaboration with the sports authorities, will continue to strengthen oversight of online sports fan culture, urging website platforms to fulfill their responsibilities and strictly penalizing those that neglect their duties, according to the CAC.

