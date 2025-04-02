Digital nomads breathe new life to rural revitalization

HEFEI, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Zhu Wenjing approaches her work with city-paced determination, yet her surroundings tell another story: a timeless village of white-and-black architecture melts into lush hillsides, bordered by rolling golden rapeseed fields.

The 23-year-old fashion design graduate bid farewell to her corporate job in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, to embrace a nomadic lifestyle in Yixian County - the picturesque gateway to Huangshan City's world-famous mountain range in neighboring Anhui Province.

"I'm still young and crave authentic experiences beyond the 9-to-5 routine," she said, her words reflecting a growing trend among youth seeking purposeful alternatives to traditional career paths.

In Yixian, the local government has established a community welcoming digital nomads like Zhu, along with more than 20 remote workers from across China, who are blending travel with their careers.

"I want to experience the healing power of nature in the countryside," said Xi Shiwei, a professional director who previously worked in major cities like Shanghai, Xiamen and Hangzhou. He grew weary of the fast-paced, high-pressure urban lifestyle. "Here, I have more time to hike and relax while staying connected with work partners online. This is the rhythm of life I want."

The community is nestled by a small river, converted from an old liquor factory site. A century-old bridge connects it to the main road, and its entrance opens onto an ancient street. Inside the communal lounge, young people gather around a long table or lounge on sofas, sharing life stories and work experiences.

Curious tourists occasionally wander in to observe this novel concept. The two-story accommodation area has a youthful vibe, resembling a hostel, with rooms that mirror standard hotel lodgings.

"We have 58 rooms, including single and shared options," said Wu Yongze, the community's founder. In less than a year, nearly 500 people have stayed here, including recent graduates, filmmakers seeking inspiration, remote tech workers, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Stays range from two weeks to a maximum of three months, with monthly fees between 1,500 and 2,000 yuan (around 208 to 278 U.S. dollars) per person. "We limit the duration so more young people can experience this lifestyle," Wu explained.

Globally, digital nomadism has emerged as a new way to balance work and life amid digitalization. In China, rural digital nomad communities are exploring how to harness this trend to benefit local development.

"Our community isn't just a place to stay; it's a platform for cross-disciplinary exchange and mutual empowerment between youth and rural revitalization," Wu said.

Deng Yawen, a 21-year-old university student, is preparing to launch another digital nomad project in Huangshan, repurposing vacant rural homes into a combined community and small whiskey distillery.

"My father supports me. He believes I'll gain skills in communication and business," she said.

For Xi, the change of scenery unlocked creativity. "I hit a creative block before, but here, I quickly wrote a new script," he said, adding that interactions with fellow nomads inspired his latest short film.

Zhu, now an outdoor travel blogger, leverages social media to attract tourists for local activities. "This lifestyle ensures my income, lets me do what I love, and contributes to rural tourism," she said.

In late March, the community organized a rural film festival in Fengwu Village, Yixian, bringing together participants from both domestic and international filmmaking circles. Attendees explored Hongcun, a filming spot for the Oscar-winning movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, along with other ancient villages, immersing themselves in rural Chinese culture. Evening workshops fostered script discussions and ideas for boosting rural-themed cinema and cultural revitalization.

Across China, rural areas are increasingly tapping into the digital nomad movement. In Yunnan's Dali, over 10 nomadic communities focus on art and digital innovation. In Sichuan's Renli Village, "village cafés" run by overseas entrepreneurs thrive alongside remote workers. Zhejiang's Lishui has introduced policies to attract and retain digital nomads, offering subsidies and incentives.

"Digital nomads are becoming co-creators in rural revitalization," said Wang Hong, an official of Yixian. The Huangshan community has repurposed underused assets, spun off themed communities of film, senior-youth collaboration, and innovation, and spurred local policies supporting nomad-led rural development, Wang said.

