Pic story: forestry developer spends over a decade greening hills, boosting farmers' incomes

Xinhua) 08:35, March 13, 2025

Wu Guangrong feeds chickens at the ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 11, 2025. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

Wu Guangrong (1st L) and a villager move oil tea camellia seedlings at the ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 11, 2025. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

Wu Guangrong (L) and a villager dry oil tea camellia fruits at the ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 15, 2024. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

Wu Guangrong (C) and villagers cultivate camellia seedlings at the ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 11, 2025. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows aerial views of an ecological park on March 12, 2025 (above) and the barren hills before its transformation into the park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province in 2019 (bottom). Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

Wu Guangrong (C) and villagers replant oil tea camellia trees at the camellia ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2025. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

Wu Guangrong (L) introduces camellia oil to a visitor at the ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 11, 2025. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

Wu Guangrong plants oil tea camellia trees at the ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2025. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows Wu Guangrong harvesting oil tea camellia fruits at the ecological park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Wu Guangrong, born in Fangxiang Township of Guizhou Province, has been engaged in the landscaping industry for many years since he graduated from a forestry vocational school in 2001.

With a special affection for forestry, he contracted a barren mountain of 4,000 mu (about 659 acres) in a village in Longli County in 2013 and gradually developed it into an ecological park mainly planting oil tea camellia, supplemented by greening seedlings, high-quality fruits and forest farming.

Recently, Wu's ecological park has become a pillar industry for local rural revitalization, not only transforming barren mountains green, but also providing jobs for local villagers. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)