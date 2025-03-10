Rural revitalization composes symphony of ecology, culture in east China county

Xinhua) 13:30, March 10, 2025

NANCHANG, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Since mid-March, Wuyuan, whose countryside is among the most beautiful in China, has entered its most enchanting season.

Across the undulating hills, a stunning expanse of 6,700 hectares of rapeseed flowers bursts into bloom, painting the landscape in vibrant hues of gold.

As the flowers reach their peak, waves of visitors from across the country flock to witness this natural spectacle, turning Wuyuan, located in east China's Jiangxi Province, into a bustling haven of beauty and cultural charm.

Scattered with historical sites and ancient buildings of the Ming and Qing Dynasties (1368-1911), Wuyuan boasts a total of 30 traditional villages. In 2012, the county government adopted measures to protect and develop the ancient villages and buildings by encouraging adoption and relocation.

The idyllic lifestyle has not only encouraged locals to return but also attracted many outsiders to settle down. Among them is Edward Gawne, the first British national to open a homestay in Wuyuan.

"There are trees, bridges, flowing water, and beautiful Huizhou-style houses. It is how I imagined traditional Chinese culture would look like," said Gawne.

With China's ever-expanding high-speed rail network making the once-remote countryside easily accessible, Wuyuan has even attracted the interest of overseas travelers.

"Our B&B has served as a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the West. About 90 percent of our guests are foreigners, and they could enjoy the beauty of Chinese traditional villages and learn about the culture and folk customs of Wuyuan and Jiangxi," Gawne said.

The story of Wuyuan is a shining example of how China's poverty alleviation and rural revitalization efforts have transformed the lives of countryside residents.

Once economically stagnant, the county of more than 300,000 residents has undergone a remarkable transformation through land reform, poverty alleviation and infrastructure upgrades.

Since the 2000s, Wuyuan has adopted an "agriculture-tourism integration" development model, combining traditional farming with tourism to develop distinctive industries such as rapeseed flower and chrysanthemum cultivation.

The initiative has spurred the growth of rural homestays, lifting the annual average per-capita income to more than 26,000 yuan (about 3,626 U.S. dollars) in 2023 from less than 3,000 yuan in 2002. In 2023, Wuyuan welcomed over 28 million visitors, cementing its status as a top-tier tourist destination in rural China.

As China's rural revitalization gains momentum, Wuyuan is further transforming its local resources into a thriving, diverse tourism industry. A nature education hub operated by a group of young graduates, averaging under 30 years old, has become an in-demand destination with eager participants booking spots three months in advance.

From wetland explorations and building bird nests to observing bacteria under microscopes, the education hub's hands-on activities captivate both kids and parents.

"We're using Wuyuan's natural beauty and our expertise to make science fun and accessible," said Liu Zhilong, who runs the nature education hub, adding that over 60,000 children and 10,000 parents have joined their "nature lessons."

These achievements stem from Wuyuan's groundbreaking "mini nature reserve" system, launched in the early 1990s. Today, the county boasts 193 such reserves, spanning 43,600 hectares and safeguarding rare species like the critically endangered blue-crowned Laughingthrush. This dedication to conservation has further fueled economic growth, with birdwatching tourism alone generating over 100 million yuan in 2023.

Party chief Xu Shubin stated that Wuyuan has successfully turned its ecological strengths into economic benefits. Villagers, now reaping the rewards of this green development, have become even more dedicated to protecting their beautiful homeland.

"This commitment has fostered a win-win cycle. Protecting the environment drives the green economy, and the resulting success inspires villagers to care even more for their natural surroundings, promoting true harmony between people and nature," Xu explained.

