Slow train speeds up rural revitalization in China

Passengers get on and off the No. 6064 train at the Yangpingguan Station in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

XI'AN, March 11 (Xinhua) -- As dawn breaks over the mountains in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the No. 6064 train rumbles to life, cutting through the mist and stirring the sleepy valleys awake.

Spanning 350 km from Guangyuan in southwest China's Sichuan Province to Baoji in the neighboring Shaanxi, the 11-hour trip has 33 stops with ticket fares starting at just 4 yuan (about 56 U.S. cents).

With carriages serving as a farmers' market and a library, the charity slow train provides rural passengers with a unique space to sell their produce, access education, and connect with the outside world affordably and conveniently.

Nearly 70, Jiang Minglin has relied on the train for decades, carrying up to 30 kg of fresh vegetables onboard every two days to sell in the neighboring county.

Jiang said that with his sons grown up and settled in stable jobs, selling farm produce is no longer just about making money. "I just can't stay idle. I enjoy working and it keeps me physically active."

One carriage on the train is allocated for farmers like Jiang, equipped with custom shelves for vegetable baskets and poultry cages, along with an information board displaying prices for various agricultural products. Another carriage serves as a "library," offering 3,300 books for students.

In 2023, medical services were introduced on this unique train. "We noticed people skipping health checkups to sell goods, so we designated doctors onboard to provide free service regularly," said Xiang Baolin, chief conductor of the train.

Xiang, 59, has been working on the route since 1987 and witnessed the train's transformation firsthand.

Xiang recalled that in the past, coal smoke choked the carriages in winter, while in summer, rusty fans stirred sticky air. Conductors like him had to prepare two days' meals for each trip as there was no dining carriage onboard.

Over the years, as the train underwent upgrades -- adding heating, air conditioning, and other amenities -- Xiang's role also evolved. He became not just a conductor but a friend.

Passengers invite him to weddings, share news of their life achievements and even message him after a successful market day. "They're like family," he said.

Onboard, Xiang has also seen the farmers' improving lives. "In the past, they'd bring dry buns to eat on the train and rarely bought new clothes," he recalled. "Now, they sell their produce and return home with bags full of groceries and goods. They're more willing to spend money on themselves."

Along the route, industries have been thriving over the years, including agritourism and technology-powered tea plantations.

In addition to slow trains, enhancements to infrastructure, particularly the expansion of high-speed rail networks, are also contributing to accelerating the pace of rural revitalization.

Although the increasingly dense high-speed railway network has enhanced the connectivity for rural communities, charity slow trains like No. 6064 will remain in service.

Xiang Baolin, chief conductor of the No. 6064 train (L), talks to a woman outside the train at Yanzibian Station in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A woman arranges vegetable on the No. 6064 train running from Guangyuan in southwest China's Sichuan Province to Baoji in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

