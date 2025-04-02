City view of Taiyuan, China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 09:37, April 02, 2025

Tourists visit Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 5, 2025.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025 shows cars running on a bridge in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Visitors view exhibits at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, April 25, 2023.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows egrets resting in the Fenhe River in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a view of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

A tourist enjoys scenery in Wanbailin District of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 18, 2025.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows a wetland of the Fenhe River in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People enjoy a performance on a street in Yingze District of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Tourists visit Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 5, 2025.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Children play in the rice field in Beidasi Village of Jinyuan District in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 4, 2024.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows a view of the Jinyang Lake Park in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Martial art enthusiasts perform at a square in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 12, 2025.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows the Yongzuo Temple in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025 shows a view of Jiancaoping District of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People enjoy flowers at a park in Yingze District of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 10, 2023.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Tourists pose for photos at a park in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province, July 4, 2023.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Citizens practice Tai Chi fan at Yingze Park in Yingze District of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 1, 2023.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows cars running on an interchange in Jinyuan District of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2025 shows a dragon-shape lantern in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the scenery of a park in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a view of Xinghualing District in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows a wetland of the Fenhe River in Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Visitors view a mural painting at the Taiyuan Northern Qi Dynasty Mural Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 21, 2024.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025 shows a view of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An egret flies over the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 1, 2025.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2025 shows a view of Taiyuan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Taiyuan, with a history of over 2,500 years, is a renowned historical and cultural city in northern China.

In recent years, the city has coordinated efforts to upgrade industrial structure, protect the environment and improve urban management, achieving coordinated progress in environmental restoration, economic development and people's livelihoods.

The forest coverage rate of the city has risen to 43 percent. Meanwhile, the water and air quality in the city have continued to improve. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)