In pics: Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 15:40, March 20, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple, well known as the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County, was built in the year 1056 AD with tenon-and-mortise work. The 67.31-meter-high building is the tallest and oldest wooden multi-story structure in the world, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People play table tennis on a court near the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

