EU chief vows strong retaliation if U.S. tariffs escalate

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 1, 2025. The European Union (EU) has a strong plan in place to retaliate against U.S. tariffs and will not hesitate to act if necessary, von der Leyen said on Tuesday. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) has a strong plan in place to retaliate against U.S. tariffs and will not hesitate to act if necessary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said the EU "did not start this confrontation" but stood ready to defend its people and prosperity.

"We do not necessarily want to retaliate. But if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate, and we will use it," she said.

Her comments follow the Trump administration's decision to impose a 25-percent tariff on steel, aluminum, cars and car parts. Von der Leyen warned that further duties could target semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and timber, with a new round of reciprocal tariffs potentially announced as early as Wednesday.

She criticized the U.S. move as counterproductive, saying it would harm both European industries and American consumers.

"Tariffs are taxes that will be paid by the people," von der Leyen said, adding that American consumers will pay for the tariffs on groceries and medication.

While reiterating the EU's openness to dialogue, von der Leyen stressed that Brussels would not bow to pressure.

"We are open to negotiations. We will approach these negotiations from a position of strength," she said, noting the EU's "cards" in trade, technology and market size.

Von der Leyen said she has been contacting with leaders of the EU member states, and will assess Washington's next steps before determining the bloc's response.

"Our objective is a negotiated solution, but of course, if need be, we will protect our interests, our people and our companies," she added.

