Trump vows to continue strikes on Yemen's Houthis

Xinhua) 13:25, April 01, 2025

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that strikes on Yemen's Houthis will continue until they are no longer a threat to U.S. ships.

"The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, declaring that the Houthis had been "decimated" by "relentless" strikes over the past two weeks.

Trump's threat came as his administration battles a scandal after a text chat was leaked involving senior security officials on the Yemen strikes.

The airstrikes were discussed among Trump's national security team on Signal, a commercial messaging app, which accidentally included The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who released the contents of the chat last week.

Tensions between the Houthis and the U.S. military have escalated since Washington launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen on March 15.

