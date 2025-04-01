Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

Xinhua) 11:06, April 01, 2025

LOS ANGELES, March 31 (Xinhua) - A wildfire erupted in central California over the weekend quickly spread to over 1,000 acres (4.04 square kilometers) as of Monday and prompted evacuations in multiple counties.

According to the Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed Silver Fire, was ignited at 2:11 p.m. local time Sunday in Inyo County near the state border with Nevada and quickly grew to 1,000 acres (4.04 square kilometers) in six hours.

On Monday morning, the fire spread to 1,250 acres (5.06 square kilometers) with zero containment, Cal Fire said, noting strong winds and gusts reaching up to 35 mph (56.3 kph) fueled the fire, which "created hazardous conditions, grounding some firefighting aircraft and complicating containment efforts."

Moreover, "The winds are very erratic," Cal Fire spokesperson Chloe Castillo said, "One minute they're pushing north, the next they're going east."

Evacuations were ordered for about 800 homes in Laws of Inyo County, Chalfant in Mono County and the White Mountain Estates neighborhoods, and a stretch of about 50-kilometers of U.S. Highway 6 was closed.

