Trump says possible to make deals on reciprocal tariffs

Xinhua) 10:01, March 31, 2025

NEW YORK, March 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said it would be possible for the United States and other countries to reach a deal on reciprocal tariffs -- but only after April 2.

Speaking to press representatives on Air Force One on Friday, Trump said he was "certainly open" to such deals if "we can do something where we get something for it."

Trump said no such deal would happen before April 2.

On Monday, the U.S. president said he may "give a lot of countries breaks" on tariffs but on a reciprocal basis.

Trump added he would soon announce tariffs regarding the pharmaceutical industry without giving details.

Trump has set April 2 as a deadline for implementing reciprocal tariffs, which would match U.S. tariffs on foreign goods to the rates those countries impose on U.S. products.

The trade policy of reciprocal tariffs is undermining the global trading system and creating uncertainties for businesses, according to experts. They also believe Trump's tariffs would eventually backfire on the U.S. economy.

