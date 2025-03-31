'Earth to Space' art festival illuminates night sky in Washington

Ecns.cn) 14:58, March 31, 2025

The sky over the Potomac River is illuminated by fireworks created by international contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang in Washington D.C., U.S., March 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

The sky over the Potomac River is illuminated by fireworks created by international contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang in Washington D.C., U.S., March 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

The sky over the Potomac River is illuminated by fireworks created by international contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang in Washington D.C., U.S., March 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

The sky over the Potomac River is illuminated by fireworks created by international contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang in Washington D.C., U.S., March 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Mengtong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)