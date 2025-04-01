Trump's constant threats fuel boycotts, rising resentment across Europe

A woman holding a protest sign is pictured in Nuuk, capital of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

"As long as Trump persists in these policies, U.S.-European relations will continue to drift apart, placing the traditional transatlantic alliance under severe strain."

BERLIN, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Bo Albertus, a Danish school principal, has been boycotting U.S. products since January by canceling his subscriptions to major American streaming services, choosing local alternatives, and even revisiting his old DVD collection.

Frustrated by U.S. President Donald Trump's increasingly aggressive geopolitical stance, Albertus co-founded the Facebook group "Boycott Goods from the USA" and has stopped dining at American fast-food chains.

Albertus is not unique amid anti-American sentiment, which has been on the rise across Europe, with more consumers distancing themselves from U.S. brands.

BOYCOTT U.S. PRODUCTS

On the social media platform Reddit, some 200,000 members of the group BuyFromEU share experiences and recommendations on replacing American brands like Netflix, McDonald's and Apple with European alternatives -- even down to everyday items such as socks, ketchup and headphones.

Similar movements are gaining momentum across Europe. In Sweden and Denmark, Facebook groups dedicated to boycotting U.S. products have attracted tens of thousands of members.

Edouard Roussez, a 33-year-old French farmer, was surprised by the rapid growth of his own boycott group on Facebook, which gathered over 25,000 members in just a month. His goal is to encourage fellow citizens to prioritize French and European goods over American products, strengthening local economies and reducing reliance on U.S. brands.

A recent survey by the French Institute of Public Opinion (Ifop) showed that 62 percent of French people are willing to boycott American products, with the strongest opposition coming from left-wing voters, seniors and higher-income groups.

In Italy, the anti-America sentiment is taking an increasingly aggressive turn. A fire broke out at a Tesla dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday, destroying at least 17 electric vehicles. While investigations are underway, the Rome fire brigade said, "We cannot rule out any possibility at this stage, including arson." In March, left-wing Antifa activists in Milan vandalized several Tesla cars in broad daylight, causing significant damage.

Larry Gerston, professor emeritus of political science at San Jose State University, told German broadcaster ZDF that the boycott is triggering a chain reaction that could potentially lead to a global recession. Laying blame on Trump, he warned, "He is on the verge of starting an unnecessary trade war."

"STANDING AGAINST TRUMP"

Geopolitical tensions and anti-American sentiment have intensified following Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, the world's largest island and an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Local residents in Greenland's capital Nuuk strongly opposed the idea. "I don't want to be part of America. He (Trump) can try, but he won't succeed," said Nikolaj Davidson in an interview with Xinhua.

"We're standing against Trump," said Roland Hermarij, another Nuuk resident. "He acts like he can buy us, but we won't accept that. He's after our minerals, oil and gold -- he sees Greenland as a resource, not a home. I bet."

Tensions mounted further with the arrival of U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on Friday. The visit provoked a strong backlash from Danish and Greenlandic political leaders, as well as local residents, who condemned it as "uninvited" and "provocative."

"Nobody wanted them here," Gaba, a local resident, told Xinhua, criticizing the disruptive presence of military aircraft. "It was impossible to ignore. Two Hercules planes flew overhead, loud and intrusive, disturbing our peace. They weren't invited -- neither officially nor privately by our governments."

Echoing Gaba, Herik Skydsbjerg, a local shop worker, said: "The U.S. consulate asked if they could come shop in our store. We told them no. That makes our position clear -- Greenland does not want to be part of the United States."

People march to protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, capital of Denmark, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)

STRAINED TRANSATLANTIC TIES

Viktor Bergmann, a Czech investment advisor, criticized U.S. economic policies and protectionist tariffs as "entirely short-sighted measures."

Trump has announced 25 percent tariffs on all car imports starting Wednesday, along with a 200 percent tariff on champagne, wine and other alcoholic drinks from the EU.

"The result will be rising prices on both sides, increased inflation and growing discontent, potentially leading to social unrest and high unemployment," Bergmann said.

With Europe's economy facing mounting challenges, Bergmann stressed the urgency for the continent's automotive industry, an economic cornerstone, to adapt swiftly. As production shifts to the United States, European manufacturers must explore alternative strategies to remain competitive.

Mario Boselli, chairman of the Italy China Council Foundation, echoed these concerns, describing the U.S. unilateral trade policies as a "significant threat to global trade and economic stability."

In a recent interview with Xinhua, he strongly opposed Washington's latest tariff measures, calling them a "grave mistake in every sense." He suggested that these shifting dynamics could push Europe to reconsider its broader economic strategy.

A survey by Croatian National Television in late March found that 56.6 percent of respondents expect U.S.-Europe relations to deteriorate further.

Croatian political analyst Robert Frank attributed these tensions to Trump's "America First" approach, which has driven trade protectionism and tariff wars, straining ties with Europe.

"Trump has even threatened to withdraw from NATO, deepening European doubts about the U.S. commitment to their security," Frank noted.

"As long as Trump persists in these policies, U.S.-European relations will continue to drift apart, placing the traditional transatlantic alliance under severe strain," he said.

