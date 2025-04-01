Uncle Sam's shrinking 'circle of friends'

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

U.S. President Donald Trump recently addressed a joint session of Congress, promoting the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) and several international treaties, including the Paris Agreement. He framed it as "a time for big dreams and bold action."

Following his inauguration, President Trump issued executive orders to begin withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, aimed at fighting climate change, and to start the process of withdrawing from the WHO. During his previous tenure, Trump announced withdrawals from a series of international agreements and treaties, including the Iran Nuclear Deal, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the U.N. Human Rights Council, and the WHO.

These moves were driven purely by self-interest, under the banner of "America First." However, Washington's withdrawals from international treaties and organizations reflect a blatant disregard for international norms and order, disrupting the global governance system. As a major global player, the U.S. should uphold its international commitments and meet its responsibilities rather than unilaterally withdrawing from international treaties and organizations.

