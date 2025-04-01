China reiterates opposition to economic coercion, hegemonism
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday reaffirmed its resolute opposition to moves that infringe upon and undermine other countries' legitimate rights and interests through economic coercion, hegemonic practices, or bullying.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a media query related to CK Hutchison Holdings Limited's planned sale of its certain port assets to a BlackRock-led group.
"We have taken note of relevant reports," Guo said at a regular press briefing, adding that "the State Administration for Market Regulation is aware of the deal and will conduct a review in accordance with the law to ensure fair market competition and protect public interests."
Guo emphasized that China has always firmly opposed the use of economic coercion and bullying to infringe upon and undermine the legitimate rights and interests of other countries.
