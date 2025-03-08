Languages

Archive

Home>>

China to revise Foreign Trade Law

(Xinhua) 10:52, March 08, 2025

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will revise the Foreign Trade Law in 2025, according to a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee submitted Saturday to the ongoing NPC session for review.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)

Photos

Related Stories