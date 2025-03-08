Home>>
China to revise Foreign Trade Law
(Xinhua) 10:52, March 08, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will revise the Foreign Trade Law in 2025, according to a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee submitted Saturday to the ongoing NPC session for review.
