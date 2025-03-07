Home>>
China's foreign trade records steady performances in first two months
(Xinhua) 13:09, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade recorded steady performances in the first two months of 2025, with total goods trade volume reaching 6.54 trillion yuan (about 912.07 billion U.S. dollars), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.
This represents a moderate decrease of 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. After excluding the impact of incomparable factors, China's total goods imports and exports grew by 1.7 percent year on year.
Exports rose 3.4 percent from the same period last year to reach 3.88 trillion yuan, while imports went down 7.3 percent year on year, according to the data.
