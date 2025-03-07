Home>>
China to introduce new supportive policies as needed to stabilize foreign trade: minister
(Xinhua) 09:18, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate efforts to research and reserve new supportive policies to stabilize foreign trade, which will be introduced promptly when needed, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told a press conference Thursday.
The policies aim to address pressing challenges while promoting high-quality trade development, Wang said, stressing all-out efforts to stabilize foreign trade.
